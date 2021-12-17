ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

PHOTOS: Colorado 'House From Hell' Undergoes Complete Transformation

By Zuri Anderson
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Colorado home got a much-needed facelift after it was left in a deplorable state earlier this year.

KDVR covered this house back in June, a troubled Colorado Springs residence that reportedly sold for $580,000. What made this problem home stand out was the graffiti-covered walls and interior, dirty areas, and "stench of rotting meat wafting through the property," as reporters described. On top of that, the previous tenant reportedly vandalized the property with a hammer, leaving visible damage.

"Photos of the home showed black spray paint covering the walls, living areas, kitchen, and floors, spelling out angry messages reportedly left by a previous tenant," according to the news station. "A once-operational freezer in the basement — filled with meat that had been left to rot for a year — was responsible for the odor."

Listing agent Mimi Foster told KXRM at the time that she got dozens of offers for the house. Within days of the listening, it was put under contract. Months later, the "house from hell" has undergone a complete transformation and is back on the market .

Sara Anderson with 719 Staging & Design staged the home, according to KDVR , and showed a video of the transformed residence on Instagram.

"Good morning from... dare I say... 'a little slice of heaven,'" the video says alongside the off kitchen, dining area, and what looks like the living room. Everything looks picturesque, with the graffiti clearly gone. Reporters presume the stench is gone, too.

You can check out the before and after photos here . If you're interested in buying the residence, contact McGarry at 719-201-8352.

