Law Enforcement Activity Continues To Ramp Up On Worth Avenue

Photo: Getty Images

It's been a busy week of law enforcement activities on the world famous Worth Avenue.

The FBI was back at the Gallerie Danieli fine arts gallery Thursday after a raid on Wednesday and now there's been word of a smash and grab burglary at a nearby business called Only Authentics, which sells luxury hand bags.

The store's owner says it happened sometime Tuesday night.

Palm Beach Police are looking for the person or persons responsible and say the merchandise stolen could be worth as much as a million dollars.

FBI agents haven't given any information on what they are investigating at the art gallery, though local police say there's no connection between that and the smash and grab at the handbag store.