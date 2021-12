The City of Miami Beach is working alongside some of the world’s best cultural institutions to provide a night of free, unique and unforgettable experiences. Every third Thursday of the month, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Miami Beach will come alive with culture as various institutions and buildings open their doors to give you just a taste of what they have to offer. From backstage tours, exhibition openings and free film screenings in the park, there will be something for everyone. All events are free unless otherwise noted.

