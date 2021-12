Police are looking for a large White male with a mohawk who was captured on surveillance video stealing a $1,200 bicycle Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to a report of a stolen bicycle at B&K Prescription Shop, 601 E. Iron Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday. Jimmy Newman, 64, of Salina, had parked his bicycle behind the pharmacy and gone inside. The bike, a black Trek bicycle with a bell, light, and cellphone holder, was gone when he returned. The bike was valued at $1,200.

SALINA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO