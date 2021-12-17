ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Witcher Season 2 Finale Delivered a Jaw-Dropping White Flame Twist

By Megan Vick
TVGuide.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Witcher Week! From Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, TV Guide and sister sites Gamespot and Metacritic are celebrating everything The Witcher. We have reviews, explainers, and everything you need to get ready for and break down The Witcher Season 2, which premiered Dec. 17 on Netflix. The following story is...

www.tvguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Charlie Cox's Netflix Spy Gig, American Dad! Renewed and More

Daredevil vet Charlie Cox is headed back to Netflix via the six-part spy drama Treason, also starring Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow, Magic City) and Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones), our sister site Deadline reports. The series, from writer Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies), “follows Adam Lawrence, trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set,” per Deadline. “But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Andi Tells Zac and Fatima 'You Look Guilty as Hell' in New Season 4 Trailer — Watch

Tyler Perry’s Sistas fans who thought Season 3 was messy but thrilling better brace for themselves for an explosive and emotional Season 4… if the new trailer is any indication. BET dropped the sizzling-hot promo Wednesday night during the Season 3 finale of the popular and soapy drama, which strongly suggests Zac’s legal problems surrounding his Wall Street wealth are far from over. (Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c.) In one scene, an investigator shows up at Karen’s salon and asks if Zac lives with her. Karen immediately hunts down Zac, and when he asks why she’s so curious...
TV SERIES
Connecticut Post

‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Explains the Season 2 Finale, New Villains and ‘Blood Origin’ Prequel

The ending of “The Witcher” Season 2 introduces a legion of new antagonists who are all hunting down Ciri (Freya Allan), as she becomes the No. 1 target in the Continent, thanks to her mysterious, reality-jumping powers. Luckily, she’ll be protected by Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), who reunited and seemed to bury the hatchet, and their simmering romance, after Yennefer’s betrayal — at least for now.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freya Allan
Person
Anya Chalotra
Person
Henry Cavill
Cinema Blend

The Flash Just Confirmed Two More Classic DC Actors, Proving WB Is Continuing The SnyderVerse

The multiverse is a concept with which comic-book audiences are growing very familiar. It is currently being used by Sony and Marvel in Spider-Man: No Way Home to bring classic characters from existing franchises into Tom Holland’s world. And in 2022, Warner Bros. will attempt to apply the same rules to its DCEU, bringing classic heroes and villains in Ezra Miller’s world of The Flash. The biggest one, which we knew for a while, was Michael Keaton’s Batman, returning to the screen for the first time since Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. And now we are able to confirm that Man of Steel villains Michael Shannon and Antje Traue will reprise their roles of General Zod and Faora, furthering continuing the SnyderVerse of characters and actors that Zack Snyder established in 2013.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Yellowstone Season 4: How to Watch, Finale Date, Cast and Everything to Know

This is not a drill, folks. There are only two episodes left of Yellowstone Season 4. The penultimate episode airs Sunday, Dec. 26 on Paramount Network and then the season will wrap up on Jan. 2. Can you believe another chapter of the Dutton family saga is already wrapping up? The family started off surviving the assassination attempt in the Season 4 premiere, but there's still a lot of infighting and mistrust among the family, which puts the ranch in more danger than it has ever been in before.
TV SERIES
mtaloy.edu

The White Wolf: A Review of Season 1 of Netflix’s The Witcher

**Warning: major spoilers to season 1 of The Witcher**. Recently, one of the biggest announcements from Netflix was the recent trailer for Season 2 of the streaming service’s hit series The Witcher, set to release on December 17. Of this year. Originally a series of novels written by Polish fantasy author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher series has spawned a major-selling franchise that includes novels, video games, graphic novels, and the hit Netflix series. This review will focus on the first season of Netflix’s adaptation and its intriguing elements.
CRESSON, PA
Deadline

‘Succession’ Season 3 Finale: Creator Jesse Armstrong On Jarring Twist, Tom & Shiv’s Future & His “Pitch” For The Ultimate Series Ending

Warning: The following interview contains spoilers about the season 3 finale of HBO‘s Succession, “All the Bells Say” These crazy, fighting Roys! When does it all stop? Just when Kendall, Shiv and Roman kissed and made up, and joined arms against papa boss Logan, the blunt acerbic patriarch and megalomaniac has the upper hand in what appears to be his selling his conglom Waystar Royco to tech titan Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) of GoJo in what is a fierce tee-off for season 4. We already spoke with Matthew Macfadyen about how Tom turned against his in-laws, and sided with Logan. Now here’s Succession creator, writer, EP...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flame#Video Game#Tv Guide#Jodhi May
Cosmopolitan

Everything You Need to Remember From ‘The Witcher’ Before Season 2 Drops

Hello everyone who just realized that The Witcher season 2 is on Netflix this week and has absolutely no memory of what happened in season 1. Like, something about Henry Cavill fighting monsters and falling in love? Yes to that, but also it’s slightly more complicated due to multiple timelines and tons of world-building.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Witcher Season 2 Delivers Trailer For Upcoming Netflix Blood Origin Series

Season 2 of The Witcher has arrived on Netflix, and a post-credits scene in the final episode drops a surprise first look at the upcoming prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. As of this writing, this scene is currently only viewable through Netflix. Set thousands of years before the adventures...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Cobra Kai: 8 Jaw-Dropping Moments From The New Season 4 Trailer

Cobra Kai Season 4 arrives right at the end of 2021, and if this new trailer is any indication of what to expect, it’s going to close the year with a bang. The All-Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament is back, and as we learned in Season 3, there are tremendous stakes. With legacies and dojos on the line, Daniel, Johnny, John, and Terry are pulling out all the stops to ensure a winner emerges out of their dojo.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

How long did Matthew Macfadyen know about Succession's Season 3 finale twist?

"We had a conversation early on before we started shooting, which outlined a possible scenario for the end," he says. "It’s a funny one, I listened to it, then forgot about it, because things might change, and whatever they want to do is great. I wasn’t hanging my hat on it, and I was just waiting for the script to come in." In a separate interview with GQ, Macfadyen adds: "I can honestly say, hand on heart, that there hasn’t been a scene since we started doing this show that I haven’t really enjoyed and relished and adored. It’s such fun. And it’s not just fun, it’s interesting and weird and odd, like people are. That’s the real skill of the writing and the story. It’s not black and white, it’s odd. They’re repellent and sympathetic at the same time. We don’t know what we feel and what we want, and it’s ok for the characters not to either. It helps when you work with a wonderful cast and crew, the crew are the same since when we started. So there’s a lovely continuity, it feels like a big company."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Vulture

Wait, That Guy? An Explainer on The Witcher Season-Two Finale ‘Family’

Spoilers follow for the second season of Netflix’s The Witcher. The Witcher, a series that understands that Henry Cavill’s irritated glower is his second -most beguiling quality after the arm-gun-loading moment from Mission: Impossible–Fallout, ended its second season, which was released Friday, as so many Netflix shows do: with a reveal and a cliffhanger. After a season foregrounding more traditional fantasy elements — including a mentor-mentee relationship between Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia and his ward, Princess Ciri of Cintra, and a quest by the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg to understand what really fuels her magic — The Witcher laid out a narrative twist. In the closing moments of the finale, “Family,” director Ed Bazalgette and writer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich finally revealed the identity of the infamous White Flame, the leader of Nilfgaard — and it’s none other than Ciri’s biological father, Duny. Remember the hedgehog guy? That guy!
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Milly Zero promises "jaw-dropping" Christmas episode

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Milly Zero, who plays Dotty, has promised that fans are in for a "jaw-dropping" episode this Christmas. The festive instalment will see Rocky's secret hanging in the air, possibly on the verge of being exposed, and Dotty is afraid of what will happen to her if the truth comes out.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, December 17

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Unforgivable, A California Christmas: City Lights, and The Shack. If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, a great way to start your search is by looking at what's popular on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Friday, Dec. 17 is topped by The Unforgivable, a heavy drama starring Sandra Bullock. It's followed by a movie making its debut on the list, the light Christmas sequel A California Christmas: City Lights. The 2017 faith drama The Shack is at No. 3, the very Australian kids' movie Back to the Outback is at No. 4, and the Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx vigilante thriller Law Abiding Citizen is at No. 5.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

HAWKEYE's Season Finale Finally Revealed The Show's Big Bad But There Was A Major Twist - SPOILERS

Marvel Studios finally brought The Kingpin into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with today's episode of Hawkeye, and those of you hoping for a comic accurate take on the villain were unlikely to be disappointed. After scenes with Eleanor Bishop, Kazi, and Maya Lopez, Wilson Fisk made his presence felt during the final act for a battle with Kate Bishop.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

5 Times The Witcher Subverted Tried-and-True Fantasy Tropes

Happy Witcher Week! From Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, TV Guide and sister sites Gamespot and Metacritic are celebrating everything The Witcher. We have reviews, explainers, and everything you need to get ready for and break down The Witcher Season 2, which premiered Dec. 17 on Netflix. The following story is part of that celebration, and you can enjoy all of The Witcher content across sites right here.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy