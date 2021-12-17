Cream cheese shortage?

Sprouts are like Marmite – you either love them or hate them – but I’m a true believer that the haters have probably only tried plain boiled sprouts,” says chef Gino D’Acampo.“So I urge those people to please give this recipe a try and then decide. All my family love sprouts cooked this way, and, as a side dish, it can go with almost anything, from grilled fish to most roast meats.”Brussels sprouts and chorizoServes: 4 as a side dishIngredients:4 tbsp olive oil1 large onion, finely chopped½ tsp chilli flakes150g chorizo, finely chopped500g Brussels sprouts, trimmed, then par-boiled for 5...
