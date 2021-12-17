ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Which Diet Sodas Do Not Contain Aspartame?

By Andrea Boldt
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1QoI_0dPmMEkV00

Sometimes you want something a bit more pizazzy than water — like a diet soda. But if you have a rare hereditary disorder known as phenylketonuria (PKU), you need to limit your intake of phenylalanine, found in aspartame.

Fortunately, there are some diet sodas without aspartame.

What Is Aspartame?

Aspartame is a sugar substitute about 200 times sweeter than table sugar, so just a small amount is needed to sweeten foods or beverages.

Although it contains 4 calories per gram — the same number of calories in sugar — far less is needed to achieve sweetness, according to the International Food Information Council Foundation . So, it adds negligible calories to food.

It's one of the most popular artificial sweeteners, according to the University of Alabama at Birmingham . Aspartame is composed of aspartic acid and phenylalanine, two amino acids.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of aspartame in carbonated beverages in 1983, and many other leading global health agencies, including the World Health Organization, Health Canada and the European Food Safety Authority approve its use in foods and beverages.

How Much Aspartame Is Safe?

The FDA says the acceptable daily intake for aspartame is 50 milligrams per kilogram of body weight, per day. This means that a person who weighs 150 pounds can safely take in 3,400 milligrams of the artificial sweetener — or about 19 cans of diet soda — every day.

Aspartame is not safe for some people, though. A hereditary disorder called PKU requires you strictly limit your intake of phenylalanine, one of the components of aspartame. Always choose diet drinks without aspartame if you have this condition.

The amino acids phenylalanine and aspartic acid are present in natural foods, however, so aspartame isn't the only source. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics points out that a serving of nonfat milk provides six to nine times more of the amino acid phenylalanine and 13 times more aspartic acid than a drink sweetened with aspartame .

Is Aspartame Unhealthy?

The American Cancer Society notes that some rumors pointing to aspartame causing cancer do exist, but affirms that major health organizations have not found this to be true.

Current evidence shows that low- and no-calorie sweeteners and beverages, including those containing aspartame, are ​ not ​ associated with an increased risk of cancer in humans, per an April 2019 meta-analysis in ​ Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology ​.

Although federal agencies still support the safety of taking in aspartame at the level of 50 milligrams per kilogram of body weight per day, recent research brings the safety of the sugar sweetener into question.

A June 2018 paper in ​ Nutritional Neuroscience ​ found that aspartame has been linked to behavioral and cognitive problems — such as headaches, irritable mood, depression and insomnia. Aspartame acts as a chemical stressor, which can have adverse effects on brain health. The researchers advise that aspartame be approached with caution and that more research about the effects of aspartame on brain health is needed.

A September 2017 review in ​ Nutrition Journal ​ noted that there are numerous evidence gaps related to the health effects of nonnutritive sweeteners, including aspartame, so more research is necessary to affirm their safety.

Diet Soda Without Aspartame

Reduced and no-sugar versions of drinks provide a way to cut back on sugar without having to give up the beverages you enjoy.

Even though major health organizations haven't come out against aspartame-containing drinks, you may choose to avoid them in an abundance of caution.

From Coca-Cola, for example, Diet Coke with Splenda or Coca-Cola Life are options for diet soda without aspartame. Splenda is an artificial sweetener made from sugar. The chemical structure is altered so that much of it passes through your body undigested and unabsorbed.

Coca-Cola Life is sweetened with a blend of cane sugar and stevia leaf extract. Stevia is a naturally sweet plant that can be used to offer noncaloric sweetening. Coca-Cola Life has 35 percent fewer calories than traditional Coke and less added sugar.

Aspartame is still present in the Coca-Cola products Diet Coke, Fanta Zero, Fresca and Coke Zero. Note that other diet sodas from Pepsi, including Diet Mountain Dew and Diet Mug root beer, contain aspartame.

Other soda manufacturers offer aspartame-free diet sodas that can satisfy your desire for a bubbly drink without the artificial sweetener and still no calories. Zevia , for example, uses stevia leaf extract to sweeten all of their soda products. Flavors include traditional cola, but also fruit options such as black cherry and orange as well as ginger ale, root beer and cream varieties.

Hansen's diet sodas are sweetened with sucralose and ace-K and contain no aspartame. Hansen's flavors include cola, vanilla, pomegranate, strawberry and ginger ale, among others.

Comments / 18

TMaze
5d ago

13 years old found my favorite drink Diet Pepsi, fast forward 2 years and I am having my first MS attack. Didn’t know what aspartame was till my 20’s. You never know

Reply(4)
3
Sandie Griffitts
6d ago

Which diet sodas, or regular sodas, are healthy? That should be the question we ask.

Reply(1)
8
Related
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products. Kraft Heinz announced a few days ago that it...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diet Sodas#Diet Drinks#Food Drink#The University Of Alabama#Fda#Health Canada#Pku
CNN

'Diet' soda is disappearing from store shelves

New York (CNN Business) — As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. That's because some diet sodas are disappearing — or at least, that packaging is gone. Instead you'll find those beverages under their new branding: zero sugar.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Pepsi
spring.org.uk

The Everyday Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

The drink may also be protective against type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Drinking a pint of low-fat milk each day could help double weight loss, researchers have found. The healthy drink has been linked to halving fat and reducing the chance of type 2 diabetes. Critical nutrients in milk...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Ingredient You Should Stop Putting In Your Coffee (It Causes Inflammation!)

Whether catching up with friends or just starting your day, coffee is a touchstone of most people’s everyday lives. Luckily, in its raw form, coffee can have a number of health benefits. However, the added cream, sugars, and syrups can defeat the purpose of any nutritional benefits coffee may have. Some additives may even be an irritant for common health issues, including inflammation. We asked Dr. Mark Iwanicki, ND LAc with New York Center for Innovative Medicine the best way to take your coffee so that you can maximize its benefits and minimize any negative effects.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

This Common Vegetable Lowers Blood Pressure

The vegetable lowered the blood pressure of those already taking medication. Eating potatoes reduces blood pressure without causing weight gain, a study has found. Two servings of spuds per day, with skins, are almost as effective at lowering blood pressure as eating oatmeal. Most of the people in the study...
NUTRITION
shefinds

Derms Agree: This Is The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Day To Stimulate Hair Growth

Hair loss can come as a result of a number of factors, from hormones to an allergic reaction to certain products, with one of the most common being vitamin deficiencies. In this way, your diet can have a much larger impact on your overall appearance than you may have initially thought, and while the foods you eat have the capacity to invoke hair loss to begin with, they can also promote new and healthier hair growth moving forward.
HAIR CARE
Viva El Birdos

Lose 12 Pounds a Week and Slash Diabetes Risk on This Blood Sugar Control Diet

If you hate small portions but would love a smaller waist, Dr. Neal Barnard has an anti-diabetes breakthrough could be your perfect diet. "We’re using food to protect and restore health — and the payoff is huge, particularly if you have or are at risk of type 2 diabetes," reveals the George Washington University researcher and world-renowned expert on plant-based eating.
DIETS
shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Before 12pm For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

Typically, we hear a lot about foods you shouldn’t eat in the evening–particularly carbs–but health experts agree that there is one breakfast food that you should avoid earlier in the day because of its effect on your snacking habits, energy, mood and focus. Aka, if you eat these before noon, you just might blow your healthy eating habits (and productivity!) for the rest of the day.
DIETS
Mashed

The Real Reason Soda Is Sold By The Liter

Soda has been around since the mid-1700s, though it has certainly changed in taste and look through the years. According to Thought Co., carbonated beverages were first invented by a man named Joseph Priestley back in 1767. However, it wasn't until 1892 that soda could actually be stored because there had previously been no way to prevent it from going flat. Over time, these soft drinks (named as such for their lack of alcohol) became more popular, with two major giants eventually emerging: The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo. These days, the two soda companies own hundreds of different brands, including Sprite, Dr. Pepper, and Mountain Dew. You'd be hard-pressed to walk into a grocery store and not see these brands stocked on the shelves.
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy