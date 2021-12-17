ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM announces first deliveries of GMC Hummer EV pickup truck

By Fred Lambert
electrek.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGM announced today that it produced the first GMC Hummer EV pickup trucks for customers’ deliveries, which can now begin. It’s the second electric pickup truck to hit the market. In October of last year, GM officially launched its GMC Hummer EV, an all-electric “supertruck” with up...

electrek.co

Comments / 13

Related
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CARS
CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Custom Armored Truck Makes The Hummer EV Look Bland

You could go out and buy a new GMC Hummer EV (just not the sold-out Edition 1) and will very likely drive home very happy (whenever it arrives in showrooms). Plenty of off-road adventures await. Alternatively, and for around the same money, you could go stick with tradition by way of a 6.7-liter V8 powering the Terradyne Gurkha Light Armored Patrol Vehicle (LAPV).
BUYING CARS
CNBC

GM to start shipping $113,000 electric Hummer pickups to customers

General Motors is beginning customer deliveries of its GMC Hummer EV pickup, marking a major milestone for the automaker and its next-generation electric vehicles. The new truck is the first to incorporate GM's Ultium platform, motors and batteries, all of which GM developed in-house and plans to use as the foundation for dozens of new electric vehicles.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Tesla secures another order of electric semi trucks

Tesla has secured another order of Tesla Semi trucks, its upcoming electric class 8 semi trucks. Karat Packaging announced in a press release that it ordered 10 Tesla Semi trucks. The Tesla Semi has been delayed several times, but it now appears to be close to production, and the automaker...
ECONOMY
Green Car Reports

GMC Hummer EV and Brightdrop electric van delivered, first of many Ultium EVs to come

The first electric vehicles based on General Motors' Ultium architecture are headed to customers. GM on Friday confirmed that the first customer 2022 GMC Hummer EV had been completed, as well as delivery of the first BrightDrop EV600 vans to customer FedEx. In both cases, GM met its previously announced timelines to launch these vehicles by the end of the year.
CARS
OilPrice.com

GM Delivers First Electric Hummers To Customers

General Motors President Mark Reuss spoke with CNBC's Phil LeBeau during "Squawk on the Street" about the first shipments of its GMC Hummer EV to customers. The Hummer EV is an impressive vehicle, with claims of up to 1,000 horsepower, able to rocket the truck from 0-60 mph in just 3 seconds. The all-electric super-truck began production in the fall.
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

General Motors begins delivering electric Hummers and EV delivery vans

General Motors Company (GM -5.5%) says a new era has begun for the automaker with deliveries out on the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup and BrightDrop EV600 light commercial vehicle. Both those electric vehicles were built on the Ultium Platform, which is called the foundation for GM's all-electric future.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

GMC Hummer EV Pickup Gets New All-Weather eTrunk Mat Accessory

General Motors has released a new all-weather accessory floor mat for the bottom of the eTrunk that comes standard in the GMC Hummer EV Pickup. The All-Weather eTrunk Mat from the GMC Accessories catalog, which carries part number 8497244, is specifically designed to fit the contours of the Hummer EV Pickup’s eTrunk. It features a high-friction backing to stop it from moving around inside the eTrunk compartment, while the rubber construction helps prevent items placed on top of it from sliding and protects the trunk lining from scratches and/or damage.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Pros and Cons Review: Making Its Theatrical Debut

Few production vehicles have ever had this much presence, this much drama. It's difficult to walk away from a drive in the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup without smiling and shaking your head wistfully—or maybe it's your whole body shaking after a rollercoaster ride to 60 mph or beyond in Watts to Freedom (WTF) mode. The luster wears off a bit as the first impressions dull in your mind, but from beginning to end the new GMC Hummer is unforgettable—that much was made crystal clear at our 2022 Truck of the Year competition.
CARS
businessjournaldaily.com

GM Announces Deals to Strengthen EV Supply Chain

DETROIT – General Motors today announced two projects intended to bolster the electric-vehicle supply chain as it ramps up its EV portfolio. GM and VAC of Germany announced plans for VAC to build a new plant in the U.S. that will manufacture permanent magnets for electric motors used in the GMC Hummer EV, Cadillac LYRIQ, Chevrolet Silverado EV and more than a dozen other models using GM’s Ultium Platform. The new plant would plan to use locally sourced raw materials.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
fox40jackson.com

GMC Electric Sierra Denali pickup teased in first image

The GMC Sierra has been confirmed as General Motors’ third electric truck model. The GMC Electric Sierra Denali’s lighting has a signature start-up sequence. (GMC) A teaser image of the front of the upcoming full-size pickup reveals the modern look of its front end, with a closed-off grille section and dazzling light array.
CARS

Comments / 0

