Public Health

Omicron more likely to reinfect than Delta, no milder – study

By Thompson Reuters
 6 days ago
(Reuters) – The risk of reinfection with the Omicron coronavirus variant is more than five times higher and it has shown no sign of being milder than Delta, a study showed, as cases soar across Europe and threaten year-end festivities. The results of the study by Imperial College...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Delta#Covid#Reuters#Imperial College London#Health Security Agency#National Health Service#Icl
