ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Keith Urban Named A Guitar After This Christmas Movie

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
country1025.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Urban is currently in Australia with his wife Nicole Kidman and their daughters celebrating the Christmas holiday, and there is a good chance he and his girls will settle down one night in the next week to watch a classic holiday movie. Keith has a couple of Christmas...

country1025.com

Comments / 0

Related
CMT

Keith Urban Talks About The Impact Of Johnny Cash And Reba McEntire On His Aussie Childhood

On the latest edition of Reba McEntire’s “Living & Learning with Reba McEntire” podcast, the iconic country artist is joined by another icon, Keith Urban. Alongside conversations regarding the impact of marriage and family in his life and creative process, there are also touching recollections about the impact of two American performers on his formative years as a young country music fan being raised in Australia — Johnny Cash and McEntire herself.
CELEBRITIES
The Press

Keith Urban hails marriage as his 'greatest achievement'

Keith Urban's marriage to Nicole Kidman is one of his biggest achievements. The 54-year-old musician singled out getting wed to the 'Big Little Lies' star - who he has daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, with - in 2006 and getting sober as some of the most significant moments in his life.
RELATIONSHIPS
963kklz.com

Keith Urban Says Marrying Nicole Kidman Was A ‘Turning Point’

Just before he and his family made their way to Australia for the holiday, Keith Urban sat down with Reba on her podcast and talked about his marriage to Nicole Kidman. Keith told Reba on her Living and Learning With Reba McEntire podcast when asked about his biggest achievement, “There’s a lot of things. Marrying the right person, massive, marrying for the right reasons, a big turning point in my life.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Gene Autry
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
Ronnie Dunn
Person
José Feliciano
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Meghan Trainor
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Garth Brooks
American Songwriter

Reba McEntire Interviews Keith Urban

Now in its second season, Reba McEntire’s Living & Learning podcast brings fans deeper into the lives of some of her famous friends. The country artist has been interviewing artists like Brooks & Dunn, Lady A, Jean Smart, Trisha Yearwood, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Dolly Parton, West Side Story actress Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, and more since premiering in 2020.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban look so in love at 'Being the Ricardos' premiere

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were almost too cute at the Australian premiere of Kidman's new movie, "Being the Ricardos," on Wednesday night. The pair arrived on the red carpet together and held each other's hands as they made their way into the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace. Urban couldn't keep his eyes off his wife for a moment: Cameras caught him watching Kidman lovingly while she spoke with journalists about the film. But once the actor wrapped up, Kidman would go back to holding her husband's hand and looking into his eyes.
CELEBRITIES
country1025.com

It’s Almost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Stretchy Pants’ Time Again

Carrie Underwood is done with work for the year and ready to get into the week of Christmas with her husband and two sons near Nashville, and she’s ready to get her “Stretchy Pants” on. Carrie’s team shared on Twitter last night (12/19), “It’s almost #StretchyPants time...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Cmt Music#Grand Ole Opry#Puerto Rican
987thebull.com

Morgan Evans & Kelsea Ballerini Don’t Exchange Gifts for Christmas

Morgan Evans just spent several months on the road with Brett Eldredge, celebrated a big marriage anniversary and announced his new single. He virtually stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to talk all about it. “Love Is Real” is Evans next single headed to country radio. The song was inspired...
RELATIONSHIPS
Click2Houston.com

🔒 ENTER 2 WIN: Rob Thomas autographed guitar and debut Christmas CD

He’s a multiple-GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter and in a matter of days, one lucky Insider will win a guitar autographed by him along with his debut holiday album. Rob Thomas’ album “Something About Christmas Time” features a mix of new originals, classic covers, and show-stopping duets.
ROCK MUSIC
country1025.com

The Christmas Present That Shaped Chris Young’s Destiny

Chris Young loves Christmastime, and it was a gift that he received on Christmas Day as a boy that pointed him towards his musical destiny. Chris told us, “I actually got my first guitar as a Christmas gift. So, that’s one that’s always going to stand out in my mind as a gift that, you know, I picked up and was so excited to have. And, then realized it was going to take me a really long time to learn to play it.”
MUSIC
country1025.com

Thomas Rhett Sings His Truth In New Song For Parents

Thomas Rhett took to his Instagram to share a brand new song he wrote about parenting, and his girls can be heard in the background trying to get dad’s attention while he sings, looking down at them often and smiling. Thomas sang in part, “One needs a bottle, one...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
country1025.com

Carrie Underwood Reflects On ‘Comforting’ Christmases Growing Up

Carrie Underwood and her husband and two sons left for their Christmas destination just a few days ago in a private plane, and flying private wasn’t always part of her holidays. As Carrie shared, her holiday growing up in Oklahoma was quite simple. She said, “For me growing up,...
CELEBRITIES
country1025.com

Luke Combs Wraps ‘The Funnest, Scariest, Most Rewarding’ Tour

Luke Combs shared several concert photos from this past weekend on his Instagram as he wrapped his tour, which had been significantly delayed because of the pandemic. Luke captioned the photos with words of thanks to his fans, family, and crew. He wrote, “Well, we made it. The ‘What You See Is What You Get’ tour is finally completed after 2+ years of setbacks. This was the funnest, scariest, most rewarding, most stressful musical experience of my life, and I’d do it all over again tomorrow. Firstly I’d like to thank every single fan who spent their hard-earned money, waited all this time, through all the bullshit, who still came out and filled those seats up every night. You are the reason we get to do things like this, and I hope we came close to putting on the show you deserve.”
MUSIC
country1025.com

Maren Morris Hopes To Create ‘Home Alone’ Tradition With Son

Maren Morris hopes to include the holiday movie Home Alone in a Christmas tradition with her husband Ryan Hurd and young son Hayes. Maren said when asked about holiday traditions, “There was one thing that we did that I would like to make a tradition because it was so fun was, I was pregnant, but we went and saw Home Alone at the symphony, and they play the movie. And then the orchestra plays the score of the film, the John Williams score underneath it. And there were so many kids there with their parents that were seeing Home Alone for the first time and just like laughing, and it was so heartwarming. And I was like, I was also really emotional and pregnant. So I was like, ‘We have to take Hayes to this and do this every year.’
MOVIES
country1025.com

Luke Bryan And Wife Nail ‘The Griswolds’ In Social Post

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline have a lot of fun at Christmas with their annual “Pranksmas” that they celebrate where they prank each other all season long. They also have some fun on social media as they recently posted on Instagram a photo where they nail the Griswold’s from the Chevy Chase movie Christmas Vacation.
CELEBRITIES
WPMI

Keith Urban, Tim McGraw to play the Wharf

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Both Keith Urban and Tim McGraw are both booked to play the Wharf in Orange Beach in 2022. Tim McGraw will play Saturday May 14 2022 with Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis opening. Tickets go on sale Friday December 2021. Tickets are on sale...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
country1025.com

Carrie Underwood’s Young Sons Help Pick Out Christmas Trees

When Carrie Underwood was growing up in Oklahoma as a kid, her parents opted for an artificial tree, but now that’s she’s a mom, she does things differently. Carrie shared, “We were an artificial tree family growing up. It was easier, you know, but now in our own home, we do the real tree thing, and we kind of try to make that a little bit of a tradition. We go, and we pick it out. The boys have some say in which one we get, and they feel some ownership, and we all decorate it together and of course, have Christmas music playing in the house.”
CELEBRITIES
country1025.com

Maren Morris Promises ‘Pedal Down’ With New Music In January

Maren Morris is promising new music in early 2022 as she took to her Instagram yesterday (12/22) to tease what’s coming. Maren posted a video of the back of a car, and the California license plate says the word “Go!” and she appears to walk behind it, then it says simply, “2022.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy