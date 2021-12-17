Keith Urban Named A Guitar After This Christmas Movie

Luke Combs shared several concert photos from this past weekend on his Instagram as he wrapped his tour, which had been significantly delayed because of the pandemic. Luke captioned the photos with words of thanks to his fans, family, and crew. He wrote, “Well, we made it. The ‘What You See Is What You Get’ tour is finally completed after 2+ years of setbacks. This was the funnest, scariest, most rewarding, most stressful musical experience of my life, and I’d do it all over again tomorrow. Firstly I’d like to thank every single fan who spent their hard-earned money, waited all this time, through all the bullshit, who still came out and filled those seats up every night. You are the reason we get to do things like this, and I hope we came close to putting on the show you deserve.”
