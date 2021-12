SALEM (CBS) – Seven-year-old Kaya Burns has been waiting patiently for this moment. “Like a whole year,” she said. On Thursday, along with her mom and grandmother, she’s taking home a new pet. “I’m so excited. I just can’t wait,” said Burns. Their newest family member is one of 100 cats relocated to Massachusetts last week from Kentucky animal shelters following devastating tornadoes in the state. “The cats were dispersed throughout all of the MSPCA adoption centers as well as ours. Most of them have been adopted but there are a few left,” said Northeast Animal Shelter Community Relations Manager Jamie Garabedian. “We were...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO