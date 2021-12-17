Teen shot and killed in Jersey City, killer still at large, police

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) made four arrests in the murder investigation of Daniel Aaron. Search warrants were served this morning on two residences that resulted in the arrests of Steven Roberts, 55, Virgil Nelson, 67, Larry Ramirez, 51, and Conner Buntz, 33. Roberts and Nelson were arrested for Murder in the First Degree. Ramirez and Buntz were arrested for Accessory After the Fact. All four are members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO