Newark- The Delaware State Police have taken 5 suspects into custody after they were located inside of a stolen vehicle, belonging to Congresswoman Scanlon. The 2017 Blue Acura MDX which was stolen out of Philadelphia, PA earlier today in an armed carjacking incident was located at 2800 Fashion Center Boulevard, Newark at approximately 9:00 p.m. this evening. The suspects were transported back to Delaware State Police Troop 2 for processing. The investigation is on-going and additional details will be released once it becomes available.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO