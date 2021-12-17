Experiencing the down-to-earth vibe of Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish delivered a Christmas song about getting weird with Santa Claus on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, which featured the Happier Than Ever singer as both host and musical guest. In the tradition of yuletide classics like “Santa Baby” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” Eilish and her girl group (Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim) sang about a strange encounter Eilish’s Leslie D had with the Christmas icon. “It was a winter’s night, a quarter to 3 / I was dozing by my Christmas tree / When he appeared with a small white beard / The very guy I revered / I’m talking Santa,” Eilish sang. “I was in the same room as him.” From there, the encounter grows more awkward, with Leslie D telling Jolly Old Saint Nicholas, “Hey sexy mama, nice teeth” before he makes his escape. Eilish’s backup singers then shared their own stories about creeping out Santa Claus (Kenan Thompson), who appears at the end bearing gifts and forgiveness. In addition to the “Santa Song,” Eilish played a twerking TikTok nurse and starred in a creepy Next Door ad as host of SNL, while performing “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy” as musical guest.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO