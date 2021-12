Tamarack Resort is expanding its leadership team to strategically complement the growth of the all-season destination, announcing the addition of three directors. Leading the reopening of The Spa at Tamarack is Director of Spa and Wellness Tara Colegrove. In this role, she combines her background in business development and spa management with her experience in hands-on massage and facial treatments to develop elevated wellness offerings suited to the active lifestyles of Tamarack guests. With nearly two decades of experience, Colegrove brings a focus on healing and performance enhancement to her work and most recently helped lead the destination spas Tidepools and Silvies Resort in Oregon. An Idaho native, she is a licensed esthetician and massage therapist, holds certifications from the Euro Institute of Skin Care and the Southwest Institute of Healing Arts, along with a bachelor’s degree in physical education from the University of Idaho.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO