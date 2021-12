Ben Affleck Says He No Longer Loves Big Franchise Filmmaking. While the same fans who vocally clamored for Zack Snyder’s Justice League on social media also want Warner Bros. to still make “The Batfleck Movie,” it doesn’t sound like they have the backing of Ben Affleck himself. Though the star will return to the cape in the upcoming The Flash movie, it sounds like that will be the final hurrah. And a way to segue the role into a different actor. As most fans know, the upcoming The Batman would at one time have been his star vehicle, but the actor stepped away. And in a recent interview with The Playlist, Affleck says that he’s done with all franchise filmmaking. For now, anyway.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO