Public Safety

'He told me I shot him': Kim Potter grows emotional recalling moment she shot Daunte Wright

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter grew emotional while testifying about...

www.msnbc.com

Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox News

Kim Potter trial: Daunte Wright, repeat offender killed by ex-cop, appears in yet another felony complaint

EXCLUSIVE: A previously undisclosed juvenile felony petition from Minneapolis alleges that Daunte Wright, who died in a police-involved shooting in April, was involved in yet another crime in 2017. Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter is on trial for Wright's death, facing first- and second-degree manslaughter charges. Wright’s father,...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
State
Minnesota State
Insider

Kim Potter's ex-supervisor says he would've been 'probably dragged' and hurt if Daunte Wright had successfully fled the fatal traffic stop

Former Brooklyn Center Sgt. Mychal Johnson testified in ex-cop Kim Potter's manslaughter trial on Friday. Potter is on trial for manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Johnson told the court he would've been "probably dragged" if Wright had successfully fled in his car. Former...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
The Independent

Man accused of trying to intimidate judge in Potter trial

A Minneapolis man has been charged with trying to intimidate the judge presiding over the manslaughter trial of the former officer charged in Daunte Wright s death.The Star Tribune reports Cortez A. Rice was charged last week with tampering with a judicial officer, a felony.Rice allegedly went into the Loring Park condominium building where he thought Judge Regina Chu lived and made comments meant to intimidate her into allowing broadcast coverage of the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, in April.The criminal complaint...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Insider

Ex-cop Kim Potter said she mistook her gun for her Taser when she shot Daunte Wright. Officers told the jury how she was trained to use the weapon.

A Brooklyn Center police commander testified Tuesday about ex-cop Kim Potter's Taser training. Potter is being tried for manslaughter in the April shooting death of Daunte Wright. Potter has said that she intended to grab her Taser and not her gun when she shot Wright. A Brooklyn Center police commander...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
The Independent

Kim Potter trial: Daunte Wright’s girlfriend sobs as she says she was ‘only one’ who tried to save him

Daunte Wright’s girlfriend broke down in tears on Thursday as she testified that she was the “only one” who tried to save the Black 20-year-old after he was shot by police officer Kim Potter.Alayna Albrecht-Payton took the stand in Ms Potter’s manslaughter trial on Thursday morning to give emotional testimony about the moment the veteran officer fired the fatal shot during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, back on 11 April.Ms Albrecht-Payton, 20, was a passenger in the car when Ms Potter and rookie officer Anthony Luckey pulled Mr Wright over for driving with expired licence plates and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

