ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

FTC chief says considering rule-makings on consumer privacy

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAt5Z_0dPmIiB100

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is considering writing rules to fight data privacy abuses, poor online security and the use of algorithms that may lead to discrimination, the agency's chair said in a letter released on Friday.

The letter from FTC Chair Lina Khan to Senator Richard Blumenthal, which was dated Tuesday, said the commission was "considering initiating a rulemaking" that would focus on online privacy and security as well as potential civil rights violations.

The agency is considering the move under a streamlined process that was announced in July.

"I share your concerns about commercial surveillance and am committed to ensuring the FTC is using its full suite of tools to protect Americans from unfair or deceptive practices online," wrote Khan. She added that increased reliance on the internet during the coronavirus pandemic "makes this a particularly urgent and opportune time" to tackle online privacy and security matters.

The commission currently has two Democrats and two Republicans. A third Democrat, Alvaro Bedoya, is in the confirmation process.

Khan could well run into opposition from Republicans on the commission, who voted to oppose the streamlined rule-making.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Circuit Split Requires Justices to Take FTC Challenge, Axon Says

A recent ruling on courts’ authority to review the constitutionality of administrative proceedings has created a circuit split that requires review of a challenge to the FTC’s structure, police equipment maker Axon Enterprise Inc. told the U.S. Supreme Court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit...
CONGRESS & COURTS
pymnts

FTC Mulls New Artificial Intelligence Regulation to Protect Consumers

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is considering a wide range of options, including new rules and guidelines, to tackle data privacy concerns and algorithmic discrimination. FTC´s Chair Lina Khan, in a letter to Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), outlined her goals to “protect Americans from unfair or deceptive practices online” and in particular, Khan said that the FTC is considering rulemaking to address “lax security practices, data privacy abuses and algorithmic decision-making that may result in unlawful discrimination.”
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
protocol.com

Khan wants the FTC to look at rules on privacy and AI discrimination

Lina Khan, the chair of the Federal Trade Commission, said she wanted the agency to consider regulations tackling "lax security practices, data privacy abuses, and algorithmic decision-making that may result in unlawful discrimination." While Khan, a prominent tech skeptic, has previously suggested the FTC look at a broad rule-making on...
TECHNOLOGY
Brookings Institution

Broadband privacy belongs with the FTC, not the FCC

When the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a staff report in late October on the privacy and data collection practices of six large internet service providers (ISPs), the commission’s chair Lina Khan called the findings “striking.” Her own remarks are striking too. After flagging structural issues in...
INTERNET
bloomberglaw.com

Ad Platform OpenX Faces $2 Million FTC Fine Over Kids’ Privacy (1)

Online advertising platform OpenX Technologies Inc. must pay $2 million to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that the company violated federal children’s privacy law, according to an agency announcement. In a complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the FTC alleged that...
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
mediapost.com

FTC Moves Toward Privacy Regulations

Signaling a crackdown on data practices, the Federal Trade Commission has taken the first steps toward crafting new privacy regulations. The agency quietly said in a recent regulatory filing that it was considering "initiating a rulemaking under section 18 of the FTC Act to curb lax security practices, limit privacy abuses, and ensure that algorithmic decision-making does not result in unlawful discrimination.”
POLITICS
TechCrunch

FTC may consider rule curbing algorithmic discrimination and ‘commercial surveillance’

It is currently only described in this Office of Management and Budget summary, after the FTC submitted information to that agency on potential upcoming regulatory actions. According to the listing, the rule would “curb lax security practices, limit privacy abuses, and ensure that algorithmic decision-making does not result in unlawful discrimination.” There is no public draft of the rule and no indication of whether the rule-making is more than notional at this point.
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Study: Consumers Are Unaware Of Privacy Protection Laws

Lawyers and companies spend a great deal of effort trying to understand laws like GDPR and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). But 71% of U.S. consumers are unaware of these attempts to protect them, according to new research from Ground Labs. Moreover, the same percentage never or only rarely...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Online Privacy#Online Security#Americans#Democrats#Republicans
houmatimes.com

Graves and Bice Ask FTC to Consider the Correlation Between Biden Administration’s Policies and High Energy Prices

U.S. Representatives Garret Graves and Stephanie Bice penned a letter to Chair Lina Khan of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) asking for an analysis of the impact of Biden Administration policies on the current rise in gas prices as well the expected impact on future energy prices. This comes after President Biden asked Khan, in a politically motivated effort, to shift focus away from the real causes of increasing prices at the pump by blaming the companies.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet. Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Reuters

Reuters

254K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy