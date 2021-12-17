Giants, Jets have four picks in a row in 2022 NFL Draft as of Week 15

There have been a lot of laughs about New York owning the top of the 2022 NFL Draft – and thanks to our pal (and Giants fan) Jeff Nowak of sister station WWL down in New Orleans, we know that with four weeks to go…New York could be on the clock for an hour straight:

Yes, as of now, because the Jets own the Seahawks’ first-round pick (thanks Jamal Adams!) and the Giants have the Bears’ selection from this year’s draft-day trade, the Giants and Jets would have four consecutive picks in the 2022 NFL Draft is nothing changes: Gang Green at No. 4, Big Blue at Nos. 5 and 6 (their own first due to current tiebreakers), and the Jets again at No. 7, thanks to the 5-8 Seahawks currently “winning” a tiebreaker with Carolina.

Now, there’s still a lot that can affect this over the final four weeks; the Giants play the Bears on Jan. 2, which could mean nothing and everything for either team by that point, but the Jets also play the Jaguars next week (after the Jags play the Texans this Sunday) and the Seahawks have the Bears and Lions in addition to the Rams and Cards.

We’ll keep following this as New York football limps to the finish line on Jan. 9, but suffice to say that someone on our digital staff is gonna be pretty busy in the first couple hours of Draft Day 1 next spring.

