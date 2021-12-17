ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Complains About American Jews No Longer Loving Israel in Anti-Semitic Rant

By William Vaillancourt
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8AVb_0dPmIQEp00

Former President Donald Trump in an interview with an Israeli journalist listed off a series of complaints about Jewish people in the United States. The rant featured a number of anti-Semitic tropes, including that Jews control Washington, D.C. and the media, as well as that they have a “dual loyalty” to both Israel and America. He also implied that Jews should be loyal to him because he supported Israel during his time in office.

“There’s people in this country that are Jewish [that] no longer love Israel,” Trump told journalist Barak Ravid in audio that was played during a recent episode of the Unholy podcast. “I’ll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country. It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress. And today I think it’s the exact opposite. And I think Obama and Biden did that.”

The former president, who prided himself as a firm backer of Israel during his time in office, lamented how his support didn’t seem to translate to the ballot box from a certain segment of the electorate. “And yet in the election, [Democrats] still get a lot of votes from Jewish people, which tells you that the Jewish people — and I’ve said this for a long time —  the Jewish people in the United States, either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel,” Trump claimed.

After implying that Jews who vote for Democrats hate Israel, Trump moved onto the trope that Jews control the media. “I mean, you look at The New York Times,” he said . “The New York Times hates Israel, hates them. And they’re Jewish people that run The New York Times. I mean, the Sulzberger family.”

Trump’s own family includes at least two Jews: his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, whom he tapped to lead the administration’s effort to broker peace between Israel and Palestine, and his daughter, Ivanka, who converted to Judaism before marrying Kushner in 2009.

Family ties didn’t keep the former president from trading in anti-Semitic stereotypes during his time in office, as well as during his first campaign. He tried to appeal to Jews in 2015 by riffing to a group of Jewish Republicans about how they are great “negotiators,” how they want to “control” their own politician, and how they weren’t going to support him because Trump didn’t “want [their] money.”

Trump told the same group of Jewish Republicans that he would be the “best thing to ever happen to Israel,” and later in his campaign promised to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. He did so in Dec. 2017 , one of several foreign policy moves his administration made that were favorable to Israel. In Sept. 2020, he signed the Abraham Accords , an agreement that normalized relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain. Trump said the Israel-friendly deal was intended in part to try to force Palestine into a peace agreement. “The Palestinians are very difficult to deal with,” Trump said on Fox News.

Trump’s approach to Israel during his time in office is the subject of Ravid’s new book, Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East , for which he interviewed Trump. Ravid reported recently for Axios that Trump blames former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his failure to bring peace to the Middle East, and that he soured on Netanyahu after Netanyahu congratulated President Biden for winning the 2020 election.

“Fuck him,” Trump told Ravid of the former prime minister.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

MAGA Diehards Melt Down Over Trump’s Pro-Vax Push

In the crisscrossed, Q-addled conspiracy world where Donald Trump is held up as America’s great savior, and covid-19 vaccines are denounced as part of a poisonous plot to control the world, the former president’s own vaccination status — Trump privately got jabbed before departing the White House — has been an inconvenient truth. This contradiction shot to the surface again this week when the disgraced ex-president, in the midst of an arena tour with disgraced ex-Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly, told the crowd he’d gotten his booster shot.  When some audience members booed, Trump chastised his critics. He touted the covid shots...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

The Jan. 6 Committee Says Jim Jordan Has Some Explaining to Do

The House committee investigating Jan. 6 has named a second sitting Republican member of Congress: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). The committee on Wednesday requested an interview with the MAGA-friendly lawmaker who previously admitted to talking with former President Donald Trump on the day of the insurrection. “We write to seek your voluntary cooperation in advancing our investigation,” Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote in a letter asking Jordan to discuss “in detail” all communication between him and Trump on Jan. 6. In addition to his conversations with Trump, Thompson wrote that the committee wants to ask about any discussions regarding strategies to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

How the U.S. Shit the Bed on Tracking New Strains of Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic is entering its third year, and the United States still isn’t doing enough to track the virus. It’s not just a testing shortfall. The U.S. government is falling short on “genomic surveillance” — that is, sequencing enough tests in the right places at the right times in order to keep tabs on the latest, more transmissible variants. Where they are. Where they might spread next. The surveillance gap was a crisis a year ago, before the Delta variant erased much of the progress the country had made in driving down cases and relieving the pressure on hospitals. Before the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Axios

Trump's remarks on U.S. Jews spark anti-Semitism accusations

A short excerpt from my interviews with Donald Trump has created a heated debate in the U.S. in recent days, particularly in the Jewish community. What Trump said: "People in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel. … I’ll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country," Trump said in April during an interview for my book, "Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East."
POTUS
BBC

Five big questions about Trump and the riot

It has been nearly a year since a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to halt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. The most comprehensive account of the events leading up to and during that day is still ongoing, the focus of a special House of Representatives committee set up for that purpose.
POTUS
MSNBC

Pompeo tries (and fails) to defend one of Trump's biggest mistakes

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke this week at the Zionist Organization of America's 2021 virtual gala, and as JNS reported, the Kansas Republican tried to defend the Trump administration's abandonment of the international nuclear agreement with Iran. "We were told in the administration, 'You can't end the terrible...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Barak Ravid
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Following offensive comments, Trump accused of anti-Semitism (again)

As president, Donald Trump took a series of steps he considered to be pro-Israel, though by the Republican's own admission, he didn't necessarily understand his own policies. Trump nevertheless seemed to assume that he was currying favor with Jewish voters, who'd help with his re-election campaign. He thought wrong: President...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump Bandies About Anti-Semitic Tropes In Interview With Israeli Reporter

Former President Donald Trump made a jaw-dropping series of anti-Semitic claims about Jewish Americans controlling institutions of government and media in a new interview where he said evangelical Americans “love Israel more than the Jews in this country.”. “It used to be Israel had absolute power over Congress, and...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#American Jews#Anti Semitic#Israeli#Jewish#Unholy#Christians#Congress#Barakravid#Democrats#The New York Times
Washington Post

Meadows texts show Trump did what GOP (falsely) claimed Clinton did in Benghazi

Paging Trey Gowdy! Where’s the bulldog of Benghazi when his country needs him?. On Sept. 11, 2012, terrorists attacked the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya. Four Americans died. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. On Jan. 6, 2021, terrorists attacked the U.S. Capitol. Five people...
POTUS
Telegraph

'F--- him' - Donald Trump launches tirade at former ally Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump has launched a foul-mouthed tirade against one of his closest allies, former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of disloyalty after the US election. In an interview with Barak Ravid, a high-profile Israeli journalist, the former president fumed that Mr Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden for winning the...
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: What Trump is planning for the Jan. 6 anniversary

COVID SURGE RAGES IN WASHINGTON — NBC Washington’s @TomLynch_: “DC reports record shattering 3,763 new covid cases over the weekend (Friday through Sunday) for average of 1,254 daily cases. 1 covid death reported.”. — The pandemic appears to have claimed another stunning milestone: “The U.S. population grew...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

CNN hosts were threatened by man falsely insisting Trump won in 2020: ‘Triggered over and over again by accurate news’

As Donald Trump began contesting the presidential election results in November 2020, CNN’s chief media correspondent, Brian Stelter, received a text from a man describing Stelter’s mother’s home, “implying he was there.”. It wasn’t the only threatening message Stelter said he received from the man. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy