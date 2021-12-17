Peloton represents pandemic-story stock, says Ranjan Roy

The next time someone tries to argue that entertainment and pop culture don't have any influence on the way we live our day-to-day lives, feel free to send them this article and tell them to hush. Typically, product placement is super-beneficial for said product in popular shows and movies (think Reese's Pieces and "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial"), but the inclusion of Peloton in the first two episodes of "And Just Like That...," the limited series continuation of the "Sex and the City" franchise, did the exact opposite. In the first episode, a beloved character dies of a heart attack after a 45-minute workout, reaching the milestone of their 1,000th Peloton ride. Following the show's debut, shares of Peleton fell by 11.3%. Peloton stocks have continued to tumble, dropping an additional 5% as of midmorning trading.

