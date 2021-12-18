Illinois Secretary of State White extends driver's license, ID card expiration dates until March

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday that expiration dates for driver's licenses and ID cards have been extended for an additional three months.

Driver's license and ID card expiration dates had previously been extended to Jan 1, 2022. Now, expired driver's licenses and ID cards will remain valid until March 31, 2022. The extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses (CDL) and CDL learner's permits.

"During the pandemic, my office has continued to serve the public, including face-to-face transactions, in a safe and responsible manner," said White. "This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select Driver Services facilities."

White said this would be the final extension.

The Secretary of State's Office said it has expended remote renewal for driver's license and ID card holders. Letters have been sent to eligible customers with expired driver's licenses and ID cards requiring them to renew online, by phone or by mail.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.