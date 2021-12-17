Risk In Cloud Migration And How To Avoid Them

CEO & Founder @ Refocus, VP of Marketing @ Coding Invaders. EdTech enthusiast, investor, mentor and marketing expert. According to CBInsights, the main reason why startups fail is that they run out of cash and fail to raise new capital. They found that 38% of the 111 startups in their study failed because of financial unsustainability; this is illustrated by the startup Daqri, which spent $250 million in funding and was unable to raise new investments. This was also the reason for the failure of many other startups worldwide. Another significant reason for the fall of startups is the inability to cope with competition, which CBInsights identified as the reason behind 20% of closed startups.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO