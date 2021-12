Because the environmental consequences of that spangled skirt or glitter-flecked frock are really quite worrying. But many of us are already taking the road less sequinned. In response to customer demand, Boden has eliminated sequins and glitter as part of the business' commitment to sustainable change. 'We listened to our customers and wanted to be brave and make a firm decision, taking this unique stance. We know that sequins and glitter do drive sales but we were creative and thought of other ways for us to excite and delight our customers this Christmas,' explained Cristian Gilkes, director of product development and buying.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO