If you headed to your Twitter’s Explore page, you might have been confused and thought you accidentally switched to TikTok. That’s because Twitter is testing out a new look for that section of the app, displaying tweets now in full screen of the mobile app. The new Explore experience seems to be available in Android and iOS devices in select countries for select users who use the app in English. This is just another example of how TikTok has been able to influence a large part of the social media landscape.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO