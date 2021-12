Ford’s 427 cubic-inch single overhead cam (SOHC) V8 was engineered specifically to dominate NASCAR’s super speedways, but alas, it was a bit too good to accomplish that goal. After seeing this legendary powerplant nestled under the hood of a 1964 Ford Galaxie 500, NASCAR owner Bill France dubbed it “too exotic” and banned the SOHC 427 from competition. However, this 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 427 SOHC homologation prototype that on display at the 2021 SEMA Show lives on as a reminder of what could have been.

