2022 Littleton River Cleanup - Schuyler Sweet

Finally I have reached the point where I have to ask: When is this bridge going to stop being used as a vehicle bridge? How many more BOX trucks have to hit it until the damage is so severe band aid repairs won’t help. This all due to GPS but if the bridge was only pedestrian and another bridge was built for traffic would the covered bridge still show on GPS as a traffic bridge? I realize there is a cost here but I have heard it said to keep doing the same thing over and over again with the same result is the definition of insanity. How many more times will this bridge get hit by someone who doesn’t even read the posted signs until ot falls into the river?

TRAFFIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO