2022 Littleton River Cleanup - Schuyler Sweet

Fidelity Bank, based in Leominster, announced its support of two North Central Massachusetts-based organizations dedicated to bringing music and art to the community. Fidelity Bank pledged $30,000 to Indian Hill Music of Littleton (soon to be Groton Hill Music Center when the organization opens its new home in Groton) to support the center’s outreach programs and provide scholarships for students at public schools across Fidelity Bank’s service area, including Ayer/Shirley, Gardner, Fitchburg and Leominster. Funding was also made to support the Groton History Center Sense of Place project, which brings together an extended group of talented people in the community to create an inspired piece of art for a virtual exhibition.
