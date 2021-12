An influencer and professional skateboarder has undergone reconstructive surgery a year after she lost her upper lip and parts of her nose when she was attacked by a dog.In a YouTube video uploaded earlier this month, Brooklinn Khoury, 22, revealed that she had found a doctor and was set to undergo her first surgery to reconstruct her face and smile on 17 November.In the clip, Khoury, who was attacked by the dog in November 2020, explained that, during the surgery, her doctor would be creating a skin graft from her forearm to replace the skin of her upper lip.“It is...

