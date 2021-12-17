ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Did that really happen this year?

By Sam Sanders
NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe take a look back on the year in news and pop culture... in quotes. For this special episode...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Encore: The Importance Of Pronouncing Names Correctly

Our names are an extension of who we are, and if your name is mispronounced all the time, you know how painful that can be. Here's why getting names right is so important. What's in a name? Maybe you're named after a grandparent or maybe your name has a unique story behind it. Or your name might be rooted in a language, a culture or religion. Whatever the case may be, your name is a connection to your identity, an extension of who you are. But what happens when you have a name people just aren't familiar with? Chances are you've heard it mispronounced or even butchered. I know I have. Well, NPR's Life Kit podcast recently looked into why pronouncing names correctly matters. Here's Noor Wazwaz.
NPR

This a capella group known for singing in stairwells now has a new Christmas album

KINGS RETURN: (Singing) Ave Maria. SHAPIRO: And singing in stairwells is exactly what they do. Of course, they post videos of it to social media. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KINGS RETURN: (Singing in Latin). SHAPIRO: That's J.E. McKissic, Jamall Williams, Vaughn Faison and Gabe Kunda with a rendition of "Ave...
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Shapiro
Person
Audie Cornish
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

Joan Didion Has Died at 87

“It is easy to see the beginnings of things,” Joan Didion once wrote, “and harder to see the ends.” That author, journalist, style icon, and north star for a certain type of literary young person died today after a prolonged illness. She was 87 years old. Didion...
CELEBRITIES
whio.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Esquire

The True Story of Lucille Ball's Communist Ties from Being the Ricardos

In her heyday, Lucille Ball was one of the most powerful women in America. I Love Lucy dominated the small screen, averaging 15 million viewers (or nearly 60% of American households) weekly at its peak. Ball and her husband, Desi Arnaz, committed acts unseen on television before—you know, real salacious stuff like being in a mixed race marriage and being pregnant... in plain sight of television viewers. Those feats may seem small by 2021 standards, but at the time, a pregnant Lucy Ricardo was one of the most groundbreaking moments in pop culture history. The only thing that seemingly could have taken Ball down was one nine-letter word. Communist.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cbslocal.com

Author And Screenwriter Joan Didion Dies At 87

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Author and screenwriter Joan Didion has died at 87, Variety reported Thursday. She died from complications from Parkinson’s Disease. Didion was a leading figure in the “New Journalism” movement in the 1960’s, a technique centered around the telling of news using narrative storytelling and literary technique.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Rolling Stone

Joan Didion Says ‘Goodbye to All That’: Literary Icon Dead at 87

Joan Didion, the storied author and New Journalism icon best known for books like Play It as It Lays, The White Album, and The Year of Magical Thinking, died Thursday, The New York Times reports. She was 87. Didion died at her home in Manhattan after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, a spokesperson for her publisher, Knopf, confirmed. “Didion was one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers,” the statement read. “Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have received numerous honors and are considered modern classics.”   Didion was a prolific and multifaceted writer, as well regarded for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 debate: Did Liz Keen really read the letter?

While we wait for The Blacklist season 9 to return with new episodes in the new year, there is absolutely a lot to discuss!. Take, for example, the subject we are diving into today: Did Liz Keen actually read the letter? If so, how would she have been able to do so?
TV SERIES
wonderwall.com

Eva Longoria gives off sun-soaked holiday vibes in stunning swimsuit pic

Christmas just hits different in Southern California. While much of the country is bundling up and shoveling snow, Eva Longoria is catching rays and showing off her enviable body in the Los Angeles sunshine. In a newly-posted Instagram image, the former "Desperate Housewives" star donned a pink one-piece swimsuit with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wypr.org

How did that giant Male/Female sculpture happen?

When it comes to the 51-foot-tall Male/Female sculpture outside of Baltimore’s Penn Station, opinions abound. Questions, too: How did it end up there? What is it supposed to mean? And what might become of it in the future? This episode, we hear from someone who’s kept his thoughts to himself, until now – the artist, Jonathan Borofsky.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily News

Award-winning author Joan Didion, acclaimed voice of ‘New Journalism,’ dead at age 87

Renowned writer Joan Didion, who emerged as a distinctive voice in the “New Journalism” of the 1960s to launch a decades-long and widely lauded career as an author, essayist and screenwriter, died Thursday at her Manhattan home. She was 87. The cause of her death was complications from Parkinson’s disease, according a statement from her publisher, Penguin Random House. “One of the the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy