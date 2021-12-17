Did that really happen this year?

Our names are an extension of who we are, and if your name is mispronounced all the time, you know how painful that can be. Here's why getting names right is so important. What's in a name? Maybe you're named after a grandparent or maybe your name has a unique story behind it. Or your name might be rooted in a language, a culture or religion. Whatever the case may be, your name is a connection to your identity, an extension of who you are. But what happens when you have a name people just aren't familiar with? Chances are you've heard it mispronounced or even butchered. I know I have. Well, NPR's Life Kit podcast recently looked into why pronouncing names correctly matters. Here's Noor Wazwaz.

21 HOURS AGO