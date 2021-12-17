ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Denzel Washington’s Surprising Confession About His Movies

extratv
extratv
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ay4m8_0dPmFnCL00

Denzel Washington is a two-time Oscar winner for the movies “Glory” and “Training Day,” but get this: He hasn’t watched either of them!

“Extra” caught up with Denzel at the Los Angeles premiere of his film “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” where he admitted, “I’ll watch a scene if it’s on TV, but I haven’t watched a film of mine from start to finish… I don’t look back. I look forward.”

Denzel plays the troubled general who plots to kill the Scottish king in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” What made him want to take on the role? He answered, “It’s a challenge. And I need challenges at this point in my career artistically.”

“I’m just a working actor just like the rest of ’em,” Denzel said with a smile. “Trying to learn and grow and get better at my craft.”

As for the challenges that came with this role, Denzel shared, “Just learning the language. And being ready, you know. In my gym we say, ‘You stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.’”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is out Christmas Day.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

“A Journal For Jordan” Star Chanté Adams Stuns At Star-Studded Premiere

All eyes were on future Oscar-winner Chanté Adams at the star-studded world premiere of swoon-worthy Romantic Drama “A Journal For Jordan” that’s now playing in limited theaters ahead of its wide release Dec. 22. The incredibly talented actress stunned in a gorgeous Greta Constantine dress that...
MOVIES
thesource.com

Denzel Washington, Michael B. Jordan, and Chante Adams Attend NYC Red Carpet Premiere for ‘A Journal For Jordan’

A Journal For Jordan is a new holiday film starring Michael B. Jordan alongside Chante Adams. The movie was directed by Denzel Washington and it’s based on a true story. “First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family,” as per the synopsis.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
editorials24.com

Fans Come to Denzel Washington’s Defense After Veteran Actor Says He’s Never Heard of ‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris

Denzel Washington has starred in at least 60 movies since his career took off in the late ’70s and has worked with countless talented people in Hollywood, — some old and some relatively new to the industry — positioning himself as an inspiration to many. However, when asked if he knew who actor Damson Idris was, the star admitted he was unfamiliar with the name.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Idris Elba Thought Denzel Washington Really Shot Him While Filming ‘American Gangster,’ Director Ridley Scott Says

A frightening twist. Idris Elba believed he had genuinely been shot by costar Denzel Washington while working on Ridley Scott‘s American Gangster. The director, 83, recently reflected on the 2007 mafia movie, remembering a scene where Frank Lucas (Washington) pulls a gun on Tango (Elba). During an interview with the Daily Mail published on Wednesday, November 24, Scott recalled telling the Wire alum, 49, to lean his head directly on the barrel of the prop gun, which didn’t have blanks or bullets loaded into it.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

The Internet Is Debating Whether Denzel Washington Or Will Smith Are Better Actors, And It’s Not Even Close

We’re lucky enough to be alive at the same time as two of the best actors ever. The Little Things’ Denzel Washington and King Richard star Will Smith have both given us so many unforgettable performances that it’s hard to know where to begin when you talk about either of their careers. In that way, it might seem a little unfair to compare them -- but compare them, the Internet will. A recent debate over who is the better actor recently unfolded on Twitter, and according to fans there, it’s not even really a debate.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
CinemaBlend

Tom Hanks Is An Acting Great, But He’s Still Recalling Everything He Learned From Denzel Washington

It’s not exactly a controversial statement to say that Tom Hanks is one of the greatest living actors we have. The man is an incredible talent who has the stardom and the shelf full of awards to prove it. By the time of his first Academy Award win of Philadelphia it was already clear that Tom Hanks was great, but when he reflects on that movie he only sings the praises of his co-star Denzel Washington.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Confession#Film Star#Scottish
imdb.com

How Denzel Washington Inspired Killmonger's Black Panther Appearance

In "Black Panther," Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger has a torso covered in scars, with each one representing a life he's taken. Brought to life with almost 90 silicone molds according to the movie's press kit, they're a very real and physical equivalent of figurative notches on an assassin's belt. Killmonger is a bad dude who has nonetheless drawn praise as a sympathetic, richly motivated villain -- one of Marvel's best. It turns out Jordan also drew inspiration for his character from a classic Denzel Washington performance.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Is Denzel Washington Close To Retiring From Acting? The A Journal For Jordan Director Shares Thoughts On His Career

It seems like more big names in Hollywood are putting their acting career on the backburner for other endeavors, both in the film industry and outside of it. Denzel Washington’s latest, A Journal for Jordan, sees him sitting in the director’s chair instead of acting in front of the camera. But could he he totally be done with acting soon? Well, the 66-year-old star recently opened up about what his plans are moving forward, now that he is in the “yellow leaf” of his career.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Denzel Washington Tells Great Story About Busting Chadwick Boseman’s Chops After He Became A Successful Actor On Denzel’s Dime

It’s a story that’s been told before, that the amazing career of Chadwick Boseman was launched thanks to another great Black actor, Denzel Washington. The Journal For Jordan director happened to sponsor Boseman and pay for him to attend an acting program, but once Boseman made it big, it seems Denzel was (jokingly) looking for a return on that investment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Yardbarker

Denzel Washington chokes up remembering his late mom: 'A mother is a son's first true love'

"It's a great blessing to have your mother so long," Colbert noted. "She didn't get cheated nor did my brother and my sister and I," Washington, 66, acknowledged. Colbert asked how Washington will honor Lennis and her memory through his work, which earned an incredibly earnest response from the star: "A mother is a son's first true love. A son, especially that first son, is a mother's last true love. I'm getting choked up." Washington apologized to the audience and took a sip from his mug before continuing, "You know when I knew that? When I saw my son, John David Washington, handle my wife. I don't care what he does, she's going [to say], 'Alright, baby. What happened?'"
CELEBRITIES
Macdaily News

Apple Original Films hosts L.A. premiere of Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth,’ starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

Apple Original Films on Thursday hosted the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated film “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” written and directed by four-time Academy Award winner Joel Coen, and starring two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and four-time Academy Award winner Frances McDormand. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” will be released in select theaters by A24 on December 25 and premiere globally on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.
MOVIES
SFGate

‘A Journal for Jordan’ Review: Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams Shine in Denzel Washington’s True-Life Heart-Tugger

In a year-end movie landscape marked, on the one hand, by a stream of prestige adult dramas that struggle more than ever to find actual adults to see them, and on the other hand by the kind of oversize fantasy event films (“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the upcoming “The Matrix Resurrections”) whose job it now is to keep the industry alive, “A Journal for Jordan” feels like an odd movie out more than it might have, say, 20 years ago. Back in the 1980s, it would have been right down the middle of the plate. Today, it seems like a film out of time. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington Emotionally Remembers Late Mother on Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’

While making an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Denzel Washington admitted that he didn’t cry during his late mother’s funeral but quipped to Colbert that perhaps he “saved it up” for the late-night host. During Wednesday’s broadcast of the late-night show, Washington reflected on losing his mother Lennis Washington this year at the age of 97. “She didn’t get cheated. Nor did my brother or sister,” the actor said after Colbert remarked that it’s a “great blessing to have your mother so long.” When quoting Washington as once saying “a mother is a son’s first love,” Colbert inquired as to...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

54K+
Followers
3K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy