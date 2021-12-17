ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Iranian Female Handball Player Defects Because of 'Restrictions'

By Ali Emadi
Voice of America
 7 days ago

Shaghayegh Bapiri, an Iranian handball player who defected to Spain this week, told VOA Persian on Thursday that she saw no future for women handballers in Iran if conditions for players do not change. Bapiri, 30, has been a constant fixture on the Iranian women's national handball team and...

www.voanews.com

