Video Games

The Spider-Man Cast (Try to) Answer the Internet's Biggest Questions About Spiders

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob...

www.ign.com

Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Jacob Batalon
IGN

Jurassic Park: Dominion Introducing a New Type of Raptor to Freak You Out

Jurassic World: Dominion has just unveiled a new dinosaur – The Atrociraptor. During an interview with Empire Magazine, director Colin Trevorrow unveiled a new image from Jurassic World: Dominion which features Chris Pratt being chased by the new dino. “It’s a sequence set in Malta,” he said. “And the...
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
ifiberone.com

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' cast answers kids' questions on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

The main cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home -- Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon -- were Monday's guests on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! where they fielded some tough questions from Jimmy and even tougher ones from younger fans. At one point during the interview, the cast answered...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Reviews Praise The Wall-Crawler's Biggest, Best, Most Emotional Movie Yet

The world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home took place in Hollywood just a few short hours ago, and the first wave of reviews have started finding their way online. We'd strongly suggest not reading any of them in their entirety as not everyone is overly considerate of spoilers, but we've rounded up some spoiler-free verdicts that should give you a much better idea of what to expect.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Cast Teases Ned Becoming Hobgoblin, "There's A Moment"

Spider-Man: No Way Home's cast just teased the idea of Ned becoming the Hobgoblin. Tom Holland deadpanned, "There's a moment though," before they all started laughing. He also asks Jacob Batalon to imagine a movie where the two were on opposite sides. Zendaya quickly gets the two to move along. But, people will always have their eyebrows raised when Holland jokes around like this because of his track record. Rumors about some other secret villain hiding in this film have swirled for months now. Whispers about Venom, speculation about bringing back another one of the MCU villains like Mysterio, just having Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin finance the entire disaster have plagued online forums for over a year now. It's been hard to avoid spoilers about this film on any social media and the marketing team is just leaning into the chaos at this point. Check out the video of the other theories down below.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Tom Holland Responds To Joe Russo Saying He's The MCU's "Soul" (Exclusive)

GQ recently ran a profile on Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland, and as well as comments from the actor himself, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo also weighed in on the actor's tenure as Peter Parker. He and brother Anthony brought Spidey into the MCU in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and Joe had some very complimentary words to share.
MOVIES
Showbiz411

Review: “Spider Man: No Way Home” Is the Blockbuster (Yet Sad) Ending to Tom Holland’s First Trilogy

I guess it’s safe to say that everything you’ve heard about “Spider Man: No Way Home” is true, and then some. For the third part of his trilogy starring Tom Holland, Jon Watts has thrown in everything but the kitchen sink. The only thing missing, really, is the original “Spider Man” music. I always remember I think in Tobey Maguire‘s second film that music being played on violin. Other than that, everything you can imagine has been stuffed into this two and a half hour blockbuster.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Cast Weigh In On DUNE Star Timothée Chalamet Potentially Playing MCU's Harry Osborn

Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally pit the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Peter Parker against Norman Osborn, a.k.a. the Green Goblin. Of course, this iteration of the villain hails from another reality, and we still don't know whether this world has its own Norman who might one day target the wall-crawler (many fans remain convinced Oscorp could be the new owners of Avengers Tower).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Dodge Question About Future Marvel Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home brings Tom Holland's first solo trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a close later this week. Depending on who you talk to, Holland may or may not be back. Former Sony executive and Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal suggested earlier this month the beloved MCU favorite would be back for another trilogy, a notion Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman debunked to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis Monday night.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Features Another Big MCU Cameo - Here’s What Happens (Spoilers)

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige used the Spider-Man: No Way Home press junket as an opportunity to confirm that should Daredevil debut in the MCU, he'll be played by Charlie Cox. The actor starred as the Man Without Fear to great acclaim in Marvel Television's Netflix series, so this decision was fully embraced by fans (especially those who campaigned to #SaveDaredevil).
MOVIES

