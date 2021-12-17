The Spider-Man Cast (Try to) Answer the Internet's Biggest Questions About Spiders

Spider-Man: No Way Home's cast just teased the idea of Ned becoming the Hobgoblin. Tom Holland deadpanned, "There's a moment though," before they all started laughing. He also asks Jacob Batalon to imagine a movie where the two were on opposite sides. Zendaya quickly gets the two to move along. But, people will always have their eyebrows raised when Holland jokes around like this because of his track record. Rumors about some other secret villain hiding in this film have swirled for months now. Whispers about Venom, speculation about bringing back another one of the MCU villains like Mysterio, just having Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin finance the entire disaster have plagued online forums for over a year now. It's been hard to avoid spoilers about this film on any social media and the marketing team is just leaning into the chaos at this point. Check out the video of the other theories down below.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO