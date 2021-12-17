ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL Player Glenn Foster Died After ‘Strangulation’ In Police Custody, Independent Autopsy Finds

By Nicholas Reimann
Forbes
 6 days ago
An autopsy on former NFL player Glenn Foster Jr. determined he did not die of natural causes and revealed evidence of “neck compressions and strangulations,” according to a statement from civil rights attorney Ben Crump, as authorities remain tight-lipped about what led to the 31-year-old’s death in police custody earlier this...

Forbes

