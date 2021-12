In response to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report published earlier this year, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said it was a “Code Red for Humanity” and urged us to look at the immediate risk for the future of our planet. For the US, our rural communities are suffering from the economic losses as people move away, but these rural regions could also very well be a climate haven from the built environment of the city. Professor Emerita of Architecture for the Spitzer School of Architecture at City College of New York, Hillary Brown, says that rural centers just might be one of the many solutions we’ll need to solve the climate crisis. Hillary joins Friday Buzz host, Kai Brito, to talk more about this.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO