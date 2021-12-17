ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man using thong as mask in protest kicked off United Airlines flight

By Elisha Fieldstadt
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida man was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday after attempting to fly with a red thong on his face in place of a mask. Adam Jenne told NBC affiliate WBBH that he's pulled the panties stunt on several flights in an effort to make a statement....

