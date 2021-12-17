ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It just went chaotic’: Kim Potter describes moment she shot Daunte Wright

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring testimony in her manslaughter trial in the death of...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 68

Gwendolyn Davis Hall
6d ago

I don't care what color you are if you make a mistake and kill your friend you will go to jail no question about it she should get same treatment as any body else

JCarlitos
6d ago

I'm familiar with weapons and taser guns.. and I find it very hard to understand how she confused one from the other. if I'm not mistaken I think that was her excuse?.

Just JC
6d ago

It was an honest tragic mistake. She should lose her job but I don't see where any prison time is warranted

Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
buzzfeednews.com

Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend Tearfully Recalled How She Tried To Save His Life After He Was Shot By Ex-Cop Kim Potter

In tearful testimony Thursday, the girlfriend of Daunte Wright, who witnessed him being fatally shot by a former Minnesota police officer in April, described her futile attempts to save his life. “[He] wasn’t answering me and he was just gasping,” Alayna Albrecht-Payton, 20, said while testifying for the prosecution on...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death

WATCH LIVE: Continuous Trial Coverage On CBSN. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A jury of twelve has found Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, guilty on counts of both first- and second-degree manslaughter. Judge Regina Chu has ordered Potter, 49, to be taken into custody immediately. Records confirm that she has been transferred to the women’s prison in Shakopee. (credit: Minnesota Department of Corrections) The verdict and setting of the sentencing date of Friday, Feb. 18 took less than 20 minutes. Following the verdict, Potter’s husband could be heard loudly saying, “I love you, Kim.” She said “I love...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Kim Potter's reaction as guilty verdict is read in court

As her lawyers consoled her, former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter doesn't appear to show much emotion as she hears Judge Chu reading the guilty verdict. Potter was found guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Insider

Ex-cop Kim Potter said she mistook her gun for her Taser when she shot Daunte Wright. Officers told the jury how she was trained to use the weapon.

A Brooklyn Center police commander testified Tuesday about ex-cop Kim Potter's Taser training. Potter is being tried for manslaughter in the April shooting death of Daunte Wright. Potter has said that she intended to grab her Taser and not her gun when she shot Wright. A Brooklyn Center police commander...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDIO-TV

Defense rests in Kim Potter trial; Potter said the traffic stop 'just went chaotic'

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter says she didn’t plan to use deadly force when she shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Under questioning by a prosecutor Friday, Potter sobbed as she said, “I didn’t want to hurt anybody.” Potter testified that the traffic stop “just went chaotic” after Wright tried to get back into his car and leave.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AFP

Ex-US cop guilty of manslaughter in shooting of Black driver

A former US police officer was found guilty Thursday of manslaughter after she shot dead a young African-American man, claiming she mistook her gun for her Taser during a traffic stop. Potter had pleaded not guilty and claimed the shooting was an accident, saying she mistakenly grabbed her firearm instead of her Taser stun gun.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
