‘It just went chaotic’: Kim Potter describes moment she shot Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A jury of twelve has found Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, guilty on counts of both first- and second-degree manslaughter. Judge Regina Chu has ordered Potter, 49, to be taken into custody immediately. Records confirm that she has been transferred to the women's prison in Shakopee. (credit: Minnesota Department of Corrections) The verdict and setting of the sentencing date of Friday, Feb. 18 took less than 20 minutes. Following the verdict, Potter's husband could be heard loudly saying, "I love you, Kim." She said "I love...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO