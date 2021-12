Not only did Jonathan Taylor have his MVP moment on his 67-yard touchdown run to send the Patriots back to Foxborough with a big L, but Taylor was also his usual self in turning what looks like 2-3 yards into 7+. That is probably Taylor’s biggest contribution for this team, as seemingly every single run puts the Colts in a better position. JT finished the game with 170 yards and a touchdown, cementing his status as the OPOY and heavily inserting himself in the MVP conversation.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO