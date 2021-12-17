ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unraveling a puzzle to speed the development of fusion energy

By Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory have developed an effective computational method to simulate the crazy-quilt movement of free electrons during experimental efforts to harness on Earth the fusion power that drives the sun and stars. The method cracks a complex equation that can enable...

phys.org

