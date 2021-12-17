‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Review: Maybe the MCU’s Best
6 days ago
This a spoiler-free review of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Our full spoilery review will be posted on Sunday. There were a lot of expectations placed on Spider-Man: No Way Home, expectations that kept impossibly building as speculation about who might make an appearance in the movie and how the events depicted...
Jeremy Renner has watched Avengers: Endgame only once and doesn’t intend to watch it again. Talking to BBC Radio 1, Hawkeye’s star remembered watching the movie with his Avengers colleagues for the first time, an emotional experience he’s not ready to repeat any time soon. Avengers: Endgame was the final...
So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
In Venom: Let There Be Carnage's mid-credits scene, Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote found themselves suddenly teleported to another world. The dive motel they'd been staying in became a luxury resort, while a news report on television confirmed that the duo had landed in a reality the Spectacular Spider-Man - outed as Peter Parker by J. Jonah Jameson - calls home.
During the pandemic, Black Panther star Letitia Wright has come under fire on several occasions for some controversial opinions relating to COVID-19. As well as some suspect social media posts, we've also heard that the actress has rather vocally shared her anti-vax views on the set of Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" star Marisa Tomei said that she told her therapist how the movie ends. "I had to be under oath and I had to tell someone," the actress, who plays Aunt May, said. The film is set for release on December 17. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
The third entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been filming for the better part of a month now, and one of the threequel's leads is now celebrating their birthday. Sunday afternoon, Guardians helmer James Gunn took to his Instagram account to wish Karen Gillan the happiest of birthdays. The Scottish actress turned 34 on Sunday and is currently filming her role as Nebula on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home spun a record-breaking web in its box office debut, grossing $260 million from 4,336 theaters to secure the second-biggest domestic opening of all time at the box office despite growing worries over the COVID-19 omicron variant.
Monday’s final number of $260 million came in ahead of Sunday’s estimate of $253 million to supplant Avengers: Infinity War as the No. 2 launch ever, not adjusted for inflation.
Overseas — where the new variant is even more of a concern in certain markets, and particularly in Europe — the movie also made history, grossing $340.8 million —...
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have eagerly been awaiting the premiere of Hawkeye's fifth episode and while the series has constantly delivered since its debut, Episode 5 is quite a crucial entry in the show and for a full week, everyone has been buzzing about the latest episode, especially after an inside scoop claimed that it will break the internet. And true to form, Episode 5 didn't disappoint and it definitely delivered fans with a huge dose of shock factor ahead of next week's grand finale.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world.
The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
Disney+ has unveiled a new Hawkeye featurette and poster promoting assassin Yelena Belova’s (Florence Pugh) return to the MCU ahead of the Marvel Studios series’ December 22 finale.
The featurette titled “Yelena’s Back” features commentary from Pugh and co-star Hailee Steinfeld, as well as directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie.
Disney+’s fifth MCU series on the heels of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If… ? is set in a post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: to get back to his family for Christmas. But when...
Jamie Foxx reprises his role of Electro in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." In an interview with Marvel.com, the actor said he had a special greeting for Willem Dafoe on set. He bowed to the actor every time he saw him. But there was one cast member, in particular, he was...
Whether played with slinky sensuality by Michelle Pfeiffer in “Batman Returns” or as a high-rise-scaling vixen by Halle Berry in “Catwoman,” Selina Kyle is best identified by her feline agility in a crisis. That same catlike prowess extended to Zoë Kravitz’s turn as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” coming out next year from Warner Bros. In a new interview with Empire Magazine (via Collider), Kravitz talked about how she studied actual cat and lion fights to get into character.
The idea, she said, came to her while working with stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo — who choreographed stunts on “Once Upon...
Dwayne Johnson is happy for Tom Holland's box office success. Spider-Man: No Way Home scored a huge win in movie theaters over the weekend, earning nearly $260 million domestically and securing a spot in the top three movie opening weekends of all time — all despite the ongoing pandemic, which has squandered ticket sales of late.
