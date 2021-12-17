ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet of the Week: Meet Selena

KVUE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelena is two years old. She came...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Pet of the Week: Masha and Willows

This terrific canine-girl is a Pit Bull/Terrier mix estimated to be about 2-years-old old and 55l bs. She has loads of personality and absolutely loves people. While at the shelter, she has played well with other dogs who respect her space and share her love of running. As always, it’s best to bring any dogs you own for a meet and greet before any adoption is finalized. Masha had to be surrendered to JCAS because she suffered separation anxiety when left alone. In fact, she was so lonely she had to let the rest of the mobile home park know. However, this is something that can be worked on and, at least, you know she will always be happy to see you. Masha is energetic, smart and social. She needs a person who wants to spend loads of time with her so she can be given the best balance of mental and physical stimulus, along with loads of LOVE. Some misunderstand her energy level, but when she is walked by calm and assertive handlers, she responds well to commands and settles down well. It certainly helps that she loves treats and takes them very gently! She just needs to have a dog-savvy human help her feel safe, secure and loved. If you could be that person and would love to share your life with this vibrant, loving canine, you’ll be happy to know her adoption fee had been generously prepaid by a FOTAS supporter who knows how wonderful this girl truly is. Make an appointment to come in to meet this Brindle-Beauty! You’ll just have to budget for the annual license fee of $25 if you live in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
ValleyCentral

Pet of the Week: Graham

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen. Graham Graham is a 3-month-old puppy. He is a labrador retriever […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KGET 17

Animal Care Center Pet of the Week: Meet Cookie

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nicole Gitzke with the Animal Care Center to learn about the pet of the week. Cookie is this week’s pup looking for a new home and could make a sweet addition to your family. Gitzke says Cookie came to the shelter extremely...
PETS
foxsanantonio.com

Pet of the Week: Archie, pet royalty!

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to name our Pet of the Week! Now more than ever, pets have a special place in our families and in our hearts. Every week we search through the hundreds of pet photos we receive in Chime In and choose just one to give the honorary title of Pet of the Week. Nothing is won with the title except bragging rights for the week. Share your beloved pet photos with us and tell us what makes them so special and your pet could be chosen next!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
cowboystatedaily.com

Kindness Ranch: Pet of the Week

Missi, short for Mississippi, is a 2-year old Beagle and special girl who is looking for a long-term or permanent foster home. Missi was used in flea and tick research and has been battling a little liver and kidney damage. She will need a special diet for a while with regular checkups at the vet clinic.
PETS
News On 6

Pet Of The Week: Lumii

This week's pet of the week is Lumii, a 60-pound female white Lab and Pointer mix. Lumii is about one year old. She is very friendly and loves other dogs and people. She also loves playing in the water and would make a perfect family and lake dog. If you'd...
PETS
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Slippers

This week’s featured adoptable pet from the Humane Society of Marathon County is a service of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary in Mosinee. Meow there, I’m Slippers! And I am theeee cutest cat you will ever find. I was surrendered to HSMC after my owner passed away. I’m a really friendly cat who loves people and would make a great fit in just about any home. I’m very snuggly, cuddly and sweet, so you should know you will fall in love with me! Come see me soon.
MOSINEE, WI
kvrr.com

Pet Connection: Meet Billy

We might not need to bundle up quite so much this morning as we did earlier this week. But this little guy didn’t get the memo. Billy the chinchilla is one of several available at Kritter Krazy Reptile and Exotic Rescue. Chinchillas, with their dense, soft, beautiful fur, are...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Humane Heroes
mendocinobeacon.com

Pets of the week: Bentley and Cricket

The first thing you’ll notice about Bentley is his beautiful chocolate coloring and those expressive button eyebrows! You can always tell what Bentley is thinking, and it’s usually about toys. Bentley loves a good session of tug-o-war, and he rarely lets you win. He is also a big fan of water; whether it’s a kiddie pool or a lake, Bentley will be the first one in and the last one out! When he’s not playing, Bentley loves to curl up in his igloo for a snooze- he hibernates like a bear in a cave! He also enjoys walks, back scratches and knows basic commands. Bentley does get along with some other dogs but can be selective about who he chooses to play with. We recommend Bentley for a home without cats.
PETS
KBOE Radio

MEET THE H & S FEED & COUNTRY STORE PET OF THE WEEK: "MAE"

This week’s H & S Feed & Country Store Pet of the Week is “Mae”, a one and a half year old Pit Bull mix. Mae is energetic, loves toys, and is very playful. She’s a great lap-dog too, and loves attention. Mae gets along with other dogs and some cats, is fully vetted and looking for her ‘furr-ever’ home!
PET SERVICES
WCBD Count on 2

Pets on 2: Meet Arrow – Pet Helpers

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
ANIMALS
wnns.com

Meet Lee– Our APL Pet Project This Week

Lee is a quiet, sweet 10-year-old orange tabby cat. He has FIV, which means he has a weaker immune system than most cats. FIV cats can live a long, happy life, but should not go to a home with FIV-negative cats. If you are interested in adopting Lee, call the APL at 217-544-7387 or fill out an application at apl-shelter.org!
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Register Citizen

Pet of the week: Tilly

Tilly is quite the kitty. And it’s not just because she can stand up like a person! She’s been recovering from a leg injury and hasn’t let it get her down. She’s been very happy in her own room at the Connecticut Humane Society where she showed everyone she loves laying in the sink (she received assistance when she wanted to get up and down). And even when it was still hard to use her leg, she’d get right up to greet any visitor who came to see her. Tilly should refrain from jumping for two more weeks as her leg continues to heal. Since her leg will still be sensitive, Tilly would be best with kids 12 and up. She’d also love to be your one and only pet. Learn more at CThumane.org/adopt. An online application can be found in each pet’s profile.
PETS
danapointtimes.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Geno

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
PETS
foxnebraska.com

Pet of the Week: Sasha

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Sasha at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. "Hey there, I'm Sasha! I'm a 3-year-old girl here at KAAS. I came to the Shelter as a stray with my babies. Now that they're all old enough for adoption, I'm ready to find my forever home, too! I'm not always a fan of other cats, so I'd prefer to be the only cat in my future home; I'm a bit independent that way. I'm still very playful and I love to chase the rolly balls around in my kennel and on the floor! I'm not a huge fan of being snuggled tightly, but I adore being petted and brushed. Ask about me if you're interested in adopting me!"
KEARNEY, NE
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Tiffany is a Terrier mix who is 8 years old. She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner moving. Tiffany is a sweet and cute little girl. She enjoys walks and taking naps in her doggy bed.
PETS
kyma.com

Pet Talk: Meet Nascha

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) would like to introduce Nascha, an adorable tabby. Nascha is a female medium hair tabby and is 8 months old, although has been at the shelter for 5 months. She's been in the shelter for most of...
YUMA, AZ
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Remington

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. This week’s pet is Remington, owned by Kaitlyn Clay and Jared Kreiser of Myerstown. Remington is a 10-month-old golden retriever who loves his 18-month-old baby sister and playing with...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy