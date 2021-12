Jerry Jones wants the Cowboys to be known not just as America’s Team but as Mexico’s Team. As the NFL continues to try to grow its popularity around the world, Jones is eager to develop a large fan base in Mexico, and he said in an interview for the team’s website that he would like to play in Mexico. Jones said the Cowboys prefer not to give up home games in Dallas but would be willing to do so to play in Mexico.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO