Though the future of the ETS is still uncertain, businesses should still continue—or start—getting ready behind the scenes for compliance. On the heels of the announcement of mask and vaccine mandates by New York, California and other jurisdictions, and on the same night that another federal appeals court upheld the block of the federal contractor vaccine mandate, a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit lifted the stay of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) “vaccine or test” emergency temporary standard (ETS) for private businesses with 100 or more employees.

