Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, allow me to make my case that the red-nosed reindeer you see before you by the name of Rudolph is a broken animal. He suffered years of abuse at the hands of bullies and an uncaring system. You may know the story as a classic fun Christmas tale. We intend to prove it is a New Jersey harassment intimidation and bullying case that needs remediation.

