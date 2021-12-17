ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

No evidence that Covid omicron variant is less severe than delta, UK study says

By Matt Clinch, @mattclinch81
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe study used the data from the U.K. Health Security Agency and the U.K. health service for all PCR-confirmed Covid cases in England between Nov. 29 and Dec. 11. The study estimates that the risk of reinfection with the omicron variant is 5.4 times greater than that of the delta...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 52

Not for politics
6d ago

Funny how i just read another post, 2 headlines before this one that said hospital admissions are diwn in South Africa during the spread of Omicron. No wonder people are confused and can't trust anyone.

Reply(3)
13
The Bayou Oracle
6d ago

Other than the fact that its now the dominant strain in the U.K. and after almost a month they've reported one death.

Reply(20)
25
Michael Archer
5d ago

I know a few that have had it and returned to work the same week.. I'm talking about 50, 60 year olds... unvaxxed... I think I made my point

Reply(1)
9
