IV (intravenous) therapy is the fastest way to deliver medications, blood products, etc., into the bloodstream to treat various health conditions. Over the last several years, Clara Barton Medical Center has seen a dramatic increase in these outpatient services and outgrew its current treatment area in the Emergency Department (ED). Thanks to a $132,000 Sunderland Foundation grant secured by the Clara Barton Foundation, plans to expand outpatient IV therapy services are underway.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO