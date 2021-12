NASHVILLE - A woman currently living in Bartlett, TN is charged with TennCare fraud for allegedly living out of state but reporting a Tennessee address to TennCare. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) today announced the arrest of 48-year-old LaShundra Merriweather, who is charged with TennCare fraud, a class D felony and theft of property, a class C felony. Investigators say if Merriweather reported her correct address, she would not have been enrolled in the program. TennCare paid $29,547.19 in fees and claims on behalf of her and her children while they were allegedly fraudulently enrolled in TennCare.

BARTLETT, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO