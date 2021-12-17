ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

16-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl charged in connection with Wayne County school threats

ClickOnDetroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Two students, a 16-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, have been charged in connection with threats directed at...

www.clickondetroit.com

Carolyn Foster
4d ago

They need to be in Jail for a while, but what responsibility does the parents have? Parenting to a lot of them is letting them do what they want to do starting at the age of 9, no child at that age should be out running the streets passed 8:00 p.m, but instead I've seen them out after 1:00 a.m without an adult. They need to make the parents more responsible for the actions of their children 17 and under, State and Government law says a parent is responsible for their child until that child turns 18 this should be constant when it comes to them being in the streets and committing crimes. People ask for help from the community when that child is injured or killed, but don't want to hear from the community when their child or children are doing something wrong, they tell the community that it's not their God D@#n business, People you can't have it both ways!

