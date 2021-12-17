ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tickets on sale for NHL’s All-Star Weekend fan fest in Las Vegas

By Ben Gotz Las Vegas Review-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets are on sale for the NHL’s fan festival at Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall from Feb. 3-6 as part of All-Star Weekend. The fair will feature interactive games, a kids zone, appearances by NHL alumni and mascots, memorabilia and trophy displays and other activities that will be announced at...

