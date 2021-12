STUTTGART, Ark. — A win is still a win, even with an asterisk. For several years now, Arkansas rice yields have been chasing the record, set in 2013 and then tied in 2014, of about 168 bushels per acre. After four years of hovering at 167, it looks as though the state’s growers are closing in on a new record, at or very near 169 bushels. The catch, however, comes after the harvest.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO