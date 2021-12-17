ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Iran nuke talks adjourn, Europeans say pause disappointing

By KIYOKO METZLER - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

VIENNA (AP) — Talks aimed at salvaging Iran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Related
Daily Beast

Russian Citizens Are Now Being Prepped for Nuclear War

The rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”
MILITARY
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Putin sees 'positive' US reaction to Russia security proposals

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Washington's willingness to discuss Russia's security proposals to curb NATO's eastward expansion was "positive", as fears mount in the West over a major military escalation in Ukraine. The Kremlin has grown increasingly insistent that the West and NATO are encroaching dangerously close to Russia's borders. Moscow presented the West with sweeping security demands last week, saying NATO must not admit new members and seeking to bar the United States from establishing new bases in former Soviet republics. Washington responded that it is willing to discuss the security proposals -- within weeks according to a US official -- and Putin said Thursday that Washington is ready for talks at the start of next year in Geneva.
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany takes Russia's RT Deutsch off air within days of launch

BERLIN/MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The new German-language broadcast of Russia's international television station RT went off the air days after its launch after German authorities ruled that it did not have the licence it needed to operate in the country. The ban, which led to Eutelsat (ETL.PA) removing RT...
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
AFP

US Navy seizes guns it says heading from Iran to Yemen

The US Navy has seized 1,400 AK-47 rifles and ammunition from a fishing boat it claimed was smuggling weapons from Iran to Huthi rebels in war-torn Yemen. "US 5th Fleet ships seized approximately 1,400 AK-47 assault rifles and 226,600 rounds of ammunition from a stateless fishing vessel," a US navy statement Wednesday read.
MILITARY
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine, saying the U.S. is “on the threshold of our home.”. Speaking during a marathon annual news conference, the Russian leader welcomed...
POLITICS
WTAJ

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border. The pipeline opposed […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ukraine military conducts drills with U.S. missiles near separatist region

KYIV, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian military forces have conducted combat drills with U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank missiles in a conflict area with separatists in eastern Ukraine as tensions run high with Russia, Ukrainian Dom television channel said on Wednesday. Ukraine, which seeks to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO),...
MILITARY

